Brokerages Set Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target at $39.33

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFPZF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $24.71 on Friday. Canfor has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.