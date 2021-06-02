Brokerages Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) PT at $130.82

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,648. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Alteryx by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 574.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $2,298,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 42.5% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. 1,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,120. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

