Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. 9,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,069. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,736 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 741,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

