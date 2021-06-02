Brokerages Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

