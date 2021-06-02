Brokerages Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.56. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFPT. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

PFPT stock opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.03. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

