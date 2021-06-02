Brokerages Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. PHX Minerals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%.

PHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

