Brokerages Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report $86.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $87.40 million. Fastly posted sales of $74.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $383.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $379.90 million to $388.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $485.39 million, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $512.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $260,073.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,740,584.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fastly by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLY stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 89,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.05. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

