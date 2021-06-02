Brokerages Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to report sales of $68.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.67 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $282.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $285.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $326.79 million, with estimates ranging from $321.49 million to $335.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 139,488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,386,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,148,000. 28.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.10. 17,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,285. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.13. Certara has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

