Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 124,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,574,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

