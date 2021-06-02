Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce sales of $169.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $43.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 292.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $732.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $779.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AHT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.18. 724,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,084,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

