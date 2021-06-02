Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). SeaSpine posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%.

Several research firms have commented on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $685.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

