Brokerages Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post -$3.61 EPS

Equities analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to announce ($3.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.17). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.68) to ($13.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($13.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.08) to ($5.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.10. 7,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,218. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $97.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

