Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.21. Logitech International reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

LOGI stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,646. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $132.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Logitech International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

