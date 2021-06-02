Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.02. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

