Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35. Cummins posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $15.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $20.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 25.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,187,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.85. 754,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,601. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.83. Cummins has a 12 month low of $160.61 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

