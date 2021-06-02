Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. Cohu posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 358.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million.

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 611,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,793. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Cohu has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

