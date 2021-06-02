Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $793,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

