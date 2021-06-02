Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Earnings of $19.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post earnings of $19.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $22.85 and the lowest is $15.27. Alphabet posted earnings of $10.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $87.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $64.60 to $97.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $96.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $74.88 to $112.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,381.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,253.53. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

