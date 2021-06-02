Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 1,014 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46.

STAA traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $143.95. 457,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,237. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 654.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.50.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

