Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.12. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distributes, blends, and packages of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products. It also offers completion, cementing, acidizing, stimulation, and production chemicals; and sells calcium nitrate, silica fume, hydrated lime, potash, sodium carbonate, surfactants, and soda ash.

