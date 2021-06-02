Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $308.44

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.44 ($4.03) and traded as high as GBX 346 ($4.52). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.45), with a volume of 290,175 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRW shares. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 331.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

