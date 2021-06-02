Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Trading Down 2.7%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04.

About Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.