Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 29th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Brambles alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.