BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

BP Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 358,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,973. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

