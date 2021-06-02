Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes $628,000 Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $1,616,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $2,324,000.

Gores Metropoulos II stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 11,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

