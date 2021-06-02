Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Sells 175,634 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 47.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,634 shares during the period. CoreLogic makes up 1.5% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the first quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreLogic stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,768. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

