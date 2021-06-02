Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 300,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBCPU. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $989,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $9,365,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $1,211,000.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

TBCPU traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 62,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.