BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.30

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 68656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,835 shares of company stock worth $5,687,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

