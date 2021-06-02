Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.25. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

