Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,328.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,354.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

