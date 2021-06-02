Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Up 39.9% in May

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 29th total of 125,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Bogota Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 549,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bogota Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bogota Financial by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bogota Financial stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Bogota Financial has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

