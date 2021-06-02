BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 54,457 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 54,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

