BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 132.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $112.91 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

