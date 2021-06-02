BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 301.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Vonage worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Vonage by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of VG stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.