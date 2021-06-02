BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 118,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of PCH opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.29. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

