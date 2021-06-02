BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 21,940 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Kennametal worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 317.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.