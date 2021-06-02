BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 17,858 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Noah were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noah during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Noah by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Noah by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 31,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.26. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

