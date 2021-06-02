Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading 6.8% Higher

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $37.82. 49,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,604,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

