BLAST (BLAST) Tops One Day Volume of $6.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, BLAST has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $25,531.93 and approximately $6.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

