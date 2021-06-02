BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608,298 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.31% of Maximus worth $728,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMS stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.43. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

