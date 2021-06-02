BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Itron worth $670,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,641 shares of company stock worth $338,833. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

