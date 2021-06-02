BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.73% of The Ensign Group worth $759,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,038,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after buying an additional 420,751 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after buying an additional 113,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

ENSG opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

