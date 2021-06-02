BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $743,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.