BlackRock Inc. Has $710.08 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 257,135 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.93% of American Campus Communities worth $710,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

ACC opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,215.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

