BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of United Bankshares worth $697,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $40,874,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 57.4% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Insiders have sold 69,505 shares of company stock worth $2,727,662 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBSI opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

