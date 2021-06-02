BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,889,327 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $773,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of NET opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.75. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -197.79 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 838,632 shares of company stock worth $62,428,802. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

