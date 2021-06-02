BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.59% of Casey’s General Stores worth $686,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $217.69 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $142.34 and a one year high of $229.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.92. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

