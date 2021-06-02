BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $1,022,500.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,480,961.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. 310,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,259. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after buying an additional 169,533 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after buying an additional 112,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

