BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $1,022,500.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,480,961.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,300.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $1,039,700.00.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00.
- On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00.
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,123,700.00.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00.
NASDAQ:BL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. 310,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,259. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after buying an additional 169,533 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after buying an additional 112,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.
