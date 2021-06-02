BitTorrent (BTT) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $341.03 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00017099 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003274 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00022120 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.