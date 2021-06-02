bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00293834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00190096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.01056698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

